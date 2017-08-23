× NOPD looking for woman, 2 armed men after N.O. East robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman they say helped two accomplices rob a man in New Orleans East.

Twenty-year-old Chantell “Mondae” Miller was inside a home in the 8000 block of Lady Gray Street with an unnamed man around 3 a.m. on August 21, according to the NOPD.

The man was in a bedroom when he heard a knock at the door, and when he came out, two armed men had joined Miller in the living room.

The man ordered the man to the floor, and Miller grabbed the victim’s wallet and cell phone before fleeing with the two armed men, according to the NOPD.

Miller and the two men are wanted for armed robbery with a firearm.

Miller is about 5’6” tall and weighs about 160-180 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chantell “Mondae” Miller or the two unknown subjects, or anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.