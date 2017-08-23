× NOPD looking for 2 men who stole purse from under table on Decatur Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men believed to have stolen a woman’s purse from under her table at a Decatur Street business.

The woman had slipped her “backpack style purse” under her table while inside a business in the 600 block of Decatur Street on August 13, according to the NOPD.

When the woman realized her purse was missing, she saw two men leaving quickly carrying it.

The two men were captured on surveillance video shortly before committing the crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the two pictured subjects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.