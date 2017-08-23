WGNO NOLA Idol Contest! Win a Front of the Line pass for auditions!

American Idol is coming to WGNO in 2018!

Auditions for the new season roll into New Orleans on Thursday, September 14! The time and location is still to be determined by the Idol producers but we’ll let you know as soon as we know.

We want to move you to the “Front of the Line” on the audition day!

Details on eligibility and how to submit are still being worked out and will be listed on this page very soon.

Start preparing a video of you performing a song a Capella (or with piano or guitar played by you). No accompaniments or additional musicians allowed on or off camera in the video.

Once our entries are open, we’ll be selecting some winners from all of our entrants to receive Front of the Line Passes to the audition on September 14 in New Orleans.

The American Idol auditions in New Orleans on September 14 are open to anyone (with eligibility restrictions). For complete details on the audition process visit the official American Idol site: www.americanidol.com