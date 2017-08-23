× Man beaten with a stick, tied up, robbed in Airline Highway motel room

NEW ORLEANS – Three men burst into a motel room on Airline Highway last night, beat a man with a stick, tied him up, and robbed him.

The robbery occurred at 2:22 a.m. at the London Lodge Motel in the 9300 block of Airline Highway, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified 22-year-old man was left bound in the room after the trio of men beat and robbed him.

The NOPD did not release any details about what was stolen or how long the man remained tied up in the room.