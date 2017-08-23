× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Pre-Made Guacamole

Homemade guacamole is almost always a fantastic appetizer, snack, or spread. But take a closer look at some of the store-bought blends and you’ll see a big difference in sodium, as well as some brands with some pretty wacky ingredients that you wouldn’t – and shouldn’t – expect in your guac. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on her top picks for guacamole, and which brands to steer clear of.

Nutrition facts are per two-tablespoon serving unless otherwise noted.

LOVE IT!

Wholly Guacamole – Avocado Verde

Per 2 tablespoon serving: 25 calories – 1.5 grams fat – 1 gram carb – <1 gram fiber – 135 mg sodium

Tomatillo, Hass avocado, onion, jalapeno pepper, cilantro, garlic, salt, calcium ascorbate, citric acid

More tomatillo than even avocado means fewer calories per serving

Wholly Avocado Minis

Per 1 mini-cup (2 oz): 100 calories – 9 grams fat – 5 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 0 sodium

Single ingredient: Hass avocados

LIKE IT!

Wholly Guacamole Minis – Spicy and Spicy Homestyle – offer built-in portion control

Per 1 mini-cup (2 oz): 100 calories – 8-9 grams fat – 3-5 grams carb – 4-6 grams fiber 200-210 mg sodium

Hass avocado, vinegar, jalapeno pepper, onion, salt, jalapeno powder, red bell pepper, garlic

Sabra Guacamole – Classic

Per 2 tablespoon serving: 50 calories- 4 grams fat – 3 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 150 mg sodium

Hass avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeno pepper, cilantro, salt, garlic, lime juice, onion, ascorbic acid

Trader Joe’s Reduced Guilt Chunky Guacamole – “Made with Greek Yogurt | “50% less fat & 40% less calories”

Per 2 tablespoon serving: 30 calories – 2 grams fat – 2 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 280 mg sodium

Hass avocados, lowfat greek yogurt, tomatoes, lime juice, sea salt, jalapenos

HATE IT!

Dean’s Guacamole

Per 2 tablespoon serving: 90 calories – 9 grams fat – 3 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 170 mg sodium

2x calories & fat compared to other brands; artificial colors, added gums, stabilizers, starches & oils:

Skim milk, soybean oil, tomatoes, , coconut oil, contains <2% avocado, whole egg, onion, salt, distilled vinegar, whey, jalapeños, egg yolks, sugar, nonfat dry milk, lactic acid, xanthan gum, sodium caseinate, isolated soy protein, tomato juice, vegetable mono & diglycerides, cilantro, spices, sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate, gelatin, corn starch, guar gum, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, lemon juice concentrate, maltodextrin, natural flavors, ascorbic acid, locust bean oil, disodium phosphate, citric acid, acetic acid, garlic, gum arabic, blue 1, red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6

