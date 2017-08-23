AUDUBON - APRIL 26: The Audubon High School football field where former star quarterback Joe Flacco played sits empty April 26, 2008 in Audubon, New Jersey. Flacco was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens as the 18th pick overall. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Reebok)
Litmus test: Raiders to St Paul’s in Jamboree
AUDUBON - APRIL 26: The Audubon High School football field where former star quarterback Joe Flacco played sits empty April 26, 2008 in Audubon, New Jersey. Flacco was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens as the 18th pick overall. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Reebok)
Rummel’s no huddle, spread offense was impressive in the team’s scrimmage against HL Bourgeois.
Now, the Raiders tackle St Paul’s Friday night in the Christian Brothers Jamboree at Hunter Stadium in Covington.
Rummel quarterback Chandler Fields talked about his team’s performance in the scrimmage, while head coach Jay Roth looked ahead to Friday night.
The JV squads will play at 6. The varsity to follow.