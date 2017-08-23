× Litmus test: Raiders to St Paul’s in Jamboree

Rummel’s no huddle, spread offense was impressive in the team’s scrimmage against HL Bourgeois.

Now, the Raiders tackle St Paul’s Friday night in the Christian Brothers Jamboree at Hunter Stadium in Covington.

Rummel quarterback Chandler Fields talked about his team’s performance in the scrimmage, while head coach Jay Roth looked ahead to Friday night.

The JV squads will play at 6. The varsity to follow.