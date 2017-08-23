Kayaks on the Bayou in this week’s Gone Fishin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The Hobie Kayak is called The Cadillac of kayaks. Eric Muhoberac of the Louisiana Kayak Company says, "Pretty much top of the line. You're not going to get much better than these that's for sure."

Muhoberac is actually on the global Hobie team and was recently voted the best kayak guide in Louisiana.

And since I've never fished in a kayak, Muhoberac was the best guy to learn from.

Now we certainly spend a lot of time on the water in my motorboat, but not everyone has the means ot the desire to house or trailer a vessel every weekend like me. In fact, both convenience and cost have factored into the explosion of kayak fishing.

Muhoberac says, "People, you know the price of boats, like bay boats are real expensive. A guy can get into this sport for a thousand dollars or less. Now of course you can spend as much as you want just like anything else. And you've got the versatility of hey I can put it on the roof of my car, throw it in the back of my truck. I can take it down to Florida and go off the beach. I can come right here to Bayou St. John and pull it out and I can be fishing in the afternoon after work"

All in all, it turned out to be a great day on the bayou.

