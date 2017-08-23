For Coolinary, Palace Cafe believes in big portions

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Palace Cafe with our delicious meal.
This Palace Planters Punch is filled with good stuff. It's New Orleans Amber Rum, cardamom syrup, orange and lemon juice, orgeat syrup and vanilla brandy floated on top.
Check out Palace Cafe's Coolinary Menu:
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Country Gumbo
Werlein Salad
Romaine lettuce, Leidenheimer croutons, Pecorino Romano, garlic-anchovy dressing
Second Course
choice of
Roasted Chicken Breast
Sautéed mirliton, red onions, red bell peppers, fingerling potatoes, herbed chicken jus
Shrimp Tchefuncte
Gulf shrimp, Creole meunière, roasted mushrooms, popcorn rice, green onions
$20
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Second Course
choice of
Roasted Chicken Breast
Sautéed mirliton, red onions, red bell peppers, fingerling potatoes, herbed chicken jus
Grilled Gulf Fish
Jumbo lump crabmeat, heirloom tomatoes, arugula pesto, pickled fresno peppers, lemon infused oil
Duck and Mushroom Pasta
Orecchiette pasta, arugula and natural reduction with rosemary
Third Course
choice of
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
The original – White Chocolate baked inside bread pudding, smothered with a warm white chocolate ganache
Ice Cream Du Jour
$39