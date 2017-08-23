For Coolinary, Palace Cafe believes in big portions

Posted 6:43 PM, August 23, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Palace Cafe with our delicious meal.

This Palace Planters Punch is filled with good stuff. It's New Orleans Amber Rum, cardamom syrup, orange and lemon juice, orgeat syrup and vanilla brandy floated on top.

Check out Palace Cafe's Coolinary Menu: 

Lunch Menu

 First Course
choice of

Country Gumbo

Werlein Salad
Romaine lettuce, Leidenheimer croutons, Pecorino Romano, garlic-anchovy dressing

Second Course
choice of

Roasted Chicken Breast
Sautéed mirliton, red onions, red bell peppers, fingerling potatoes, herbed chicken jus

Shrimp Tchefuncte
Gulf shrimp, Creole meunière, roasted mushrooms, popcorn rice, green onions

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Country Gumbo

Werlein Salad
Romaine lettuce, Leidenheimer croutons, Pecorino Romano, garlic-anchovy dressing

Second Course
choice of

Roasted Chicken Breast
Sautéed mirliton, red onions, red bell peppers, fingerling potatoes, herbed chicken jus

Grilled Gulf Fish
Jumbo lump crabmeat, heirloom tomatoes, arugula pesto, pickled fresno peppers, lemon infused oil

Duck and Mushroom Pasta
Orecchiette pasta, arugula and natural reduction with rosemary

Third Course
choice of

White Chocolate Bread Pudding
The original – White Chocolate baked inside bread pudding, smothered with a warm white chocolate ganache

Ice Cream Du Jour

$39

Related stories