For Coolinary, Palace Cafe believes in big portions

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Palace Cafe with our delicious meal.

This Palace Planters Punch is filled with good stuff. It's New Orleans Amber Rum, cardamom syrup, orange and lemon juice, orgeat syrup and vanilla brandy floated on top.

Check out Palace Cafe's Coolinary Menu:

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Country Gumbo

Werlein Salad

Romaine lettuce, Leidenheimer croutons, Pecorino Romano, garlic-anchovy dressing

Second Course

choice of

Roasted Chicken Breast

Sautéed mirliton, red onions, red bell peppers, fingerling potatoes, herbed chicken jus

Shrimp Tchefuncte

Gulf shrimp, Creole meunière, roasted mushrooms, popcorn rice, green onions

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Second Course

choice of

Grilled Gulf Fish

Jumbo lump crabmeat, heirloom tomatoes, arugula pesto, pickled fresno peppers, lemon infused oil

Duck and Mushroom Pasta

Orecchiette pasta, arugula and natural reduction with rosemary

Third Course

choice of

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

The original – White Chocolate baked inside bread pudding, smothered with a warm white chocolate ganache

Ice Cream Du Jour

$39