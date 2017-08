× Danziger Bridge to close from 9 a.m. to noon on 8/24

NEW ORLEANS – The Danziger Bridge will close for maintenance tomorrow morning.

The bridge will close at 9 a.m. on August 24 and reopen at noon, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Work crews will perform maintenance work and repairs to the bridge during the shutdown.

The DOTD recommends commuters use I-10 as an alternate route while the Danziger Bridge is closed.