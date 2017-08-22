Woman dies after falling off balcony while ‘laughing very hard’

WESTMORLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A 50-year-old Pennsylvania woman died when she lost her balance and fell off of a balcony in Mexico after “laughing very hard.”

Sharon Regoli Ciferno, a sixth-grade teacher in western Pennsylvania, was on vacation and sitting on a rooftop deck at a friend’s house when she fell, according to PennLive.

“She started laughing very hard and when she put her head back she lost her balance and fell back,” David Regoli, told the newspaper. “She suffered multiple injuries to her body and brain.”

David says building code standards in Mexico are not as strict as in the United States and the balcony ledge that acted as a bench for people to sit on did not have a back.

She was taken to a hospital in San Diego and died on Aug. 14.

David told PennLive that Sharon’s organs were donated and saved the lives of five people.