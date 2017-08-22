Where can you pet a baby dinosaur? Ride a giant dinosaur? Look a dinosaur in the eyes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - If you're a kid who likes dinosaurs, and come on, what kid doesn't like dinsoaurs, then this is what you've been waiting for, for about 100 million years.

It's called Jurassic Quest.

It's in New Orleans at Lakefront Arena and so is WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood.

Wild Bill is live among the crazy creatures who growl and love to be looked at.

Jurassic Quest is on a quest across America visiting cities like New Orleans, Miami, Cleveland, Austin, and Green Bay.

From walking dinosaurs to baby dinosaurs to giant dinosaurs and more like this from the Jurassic Quest website:

Jurassic Quest brings you a Dinosaur Adventure for the whole family. The main dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs; Over 80 life-size dinosaurs in all. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. It features realistic scenes, enormous dinosaurs, cute baby dinosaurs and lots of fun activities for kids of all ages. There are huge T-Rex and Triceratops fossil digs where young paleontologists can uncover long hidden dinosaurs bones, the “Dino Bounce” area with several, towering, dinosaur theme inflatable mazes, face painting, Dino crafts and much more!