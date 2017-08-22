VIDEO: Truck smashes through Brother’s Food Mart store front; suspects steal ATM machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for the men who used a stolen pickup truck to crash into Brother's Food Mart stores and steal ATM machines.

According to JPSO, the first incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Brother's on I-10 Service Road.

Five black men are seen crashing the truck into the store, then removing the ATM machine inside and placing it in the back of the stolen truck.

It happened again about 5 a.m. Aug. 19, this time at the Brother's Food Mart at 4115 Airline Drive in Metairie.

Again, the men crashed a vehicle into the store front to gain access to the ATM.

Two suspects -- D'Andre Johnson and Treyvon McDonald, both of Houston -- have confessed to their roles in the burglaries.

They also told investigators that they used two stolen vehicles to rob the businesses.

Both were booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary, aggravated criminal damage to property, and two counts of auto theft.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to contact Burglary Detective David DeRoche at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.