VIDEO: Slidell PD investigates mid-morning armed robbery at check-cashing business

SLIDELL, La. -- Slidell Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man who robbed Advance America on Pontchartrain Drive this morning.

According to SPD, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Slidell Police received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the check cashing business, Advance America.

Witnesses say a black male entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area.