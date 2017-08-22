VIDEO: Slidell PD investigates mid-morning armed robbery at check-cashing business

SLIDELL, La. -- Slidell Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man who robbed Advance America on Pontchartrain Drive this morning.
According to SPD, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Slidell Police received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the check cashing business, Advance America.
Witnesses say a black male entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area.
The suspect is described to be a middle aged black male, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, average build, wearing a grey hoodie, dark colored pants (possibility blue Dickey’s pants), and a hat with the Pittsburg Pirates logo.
If you have any information about this robbery, call Detective Richard Walden 985-646-6173 or rwalden@slidellpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.