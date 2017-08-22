Tropical development likely for the western Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS – The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey, which dissipated over the weekend, are currently moving over the Yucatan peninsula.

As that moves back over open water into the Bay of Campeche, it looks likely that redevelopment will occur quickly throughout the day on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center has the outlined area of risk with a 100% chance of development in the next five days.

While we’re currently not seeing a lot of convection near the center of circulation, it is organized enough where strengthening could occur quickly over the warm waters of the western Gulf.

A tropical storm, which would still be Harvey, or a hurricane could form over the next few days as the system heads toward the Texas coast.

At that point, most models agree that the system would move northwest towards the central coast of Texas. The main point to watch with this system is how it is forecast to slow down once it reaches Texas.

Tremendous amounts or rain could fall near and to the east of the storm as it barely moves once making landfall. While southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi would be far enough away from the initial landfall, a threat could still exist.

Right now it looks like this storm would eventually move east to northeast into Louisiana.

This could put much of the viewing area in a region of heavy rainfall development by early next week.

Also, as with any tropical system, you would have an associated risk of isolated tornadoes on the eastern side. However, the rainfall potential looks to be the main threat.

This is still a very fluid situation. Changes in the forecast will likely occur over the next couple of days.

Stay aware to conditions as they develop through the week and as always stay with WGNO on air and online.