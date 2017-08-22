Travel Girl takes us away to: Houmas House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARROW, La. - Looking for an easy escape? One of the most beautiful places in all of Louisiana is just a short drive away on River Road in Darrow, Louisiana. It takes just over an hour to get from New Orleans to Houmas House Plantation and Gardens, where 18 acres of gorgeous greenery beckon visitors from around the planet.

The house is open every day except Christmas and New Year's Day. Tours of the home are available in English and in French, and your $24 admission includes a guided tour of the home and the chance to explore the gardens on your own, at your own pace. With dozens of themed areas and more than 30 waterfalls and fountains, you'll want to come back every season to see how the views change.

Head Gardener, Craig Black, has lived at Houmas House for 43 years. He says his favorite part of the garden is whatever corner he's working on at the moment.

"When you walk in this garden you just don't realize when you come off the street what a garden of this size does to you. There's a calming effect immediately when you walk in here," says Craig.

Antiques from the 18th and 19th century decorate the house, including a five foot tall Houmas Indian made of porcelain. Owner Kevin Kelly says the day he found her was the happiest day of his life!

"When LaSalle was discovering Louisiana he came up the Mississippi River and stayed with the Homas Indians for two weeks which is why the place is called Houmas House. This is where the Houmas Indians lived," Kevin explains. He purchased Houmas House in 2003.

There are luxurious overnight accommodations and three restaurants on the property -- including casual and fine dining. At Latil's Landing, you can dine like a sugar baron!

Find out more about Houmas House here.