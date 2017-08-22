The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with the Belle Terre Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LaPlace, La

Belle Terre Country Club

Belle Terre translates from French into “beautiful land” and this golf course certainly lives up to that reputation. Whether you’re a serious golfer or a weekend duffer, this 18-hole championship course designed by Pete Dye is one of Louisiana’s finest with our objective to be among the top three in the state. Improved cart paths, increased bunker sand, better drainage, and brand new greens are all part of the enhanced experience at Belle Terre.

Address 111 Fairway Drive Laplace, LA 70068

Phone Number (504) 517-7970

Website

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That's eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hr maximum pre-book required. Must mention card when booking Tee Time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 4pm - close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/1/2018

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

