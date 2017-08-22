× Report: God told Louisiana man to kidnap infant, leave baby under interstate overpass

MINDEN, La. — A 2-month-old baby is safe and a man is now behind bars in north Louisiana after he kidnapped the infant and abandoned him under an interstate overpass.

Minden Police told People.com that “God told him to do it.”

According to police, the baby’s mother called authorities about 2 a.m. Monday and said Kyshaun Wilson, 25, had taken her baby.

Wilson reportedly took the baby from the home, carried the baby about a mile-and-a-half down the road on foot, then left the infant sleeping under an interstate overpass.

That’s when Wilson walked another 28 miles to Shreveport and told a homeless man that he had taken a baby. He reportedly asked the homeless man for guidance on what to do next.

The homeless man called police, and the baby was found safe about 7 a.m. Monday:

Police found the boy lying underneath the overpass on top of a concrete wall 30 minutes later. “It was just wide enough for the child and four-and-a-half feet high,” King says. “It was a nice incline. If the child fell, off he would have rolled down the hill [and] into the interstate.”

Wilson is being held for aggravated kidnapping of a child.

