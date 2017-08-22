× NOPD looking for suspects in smash-and-grab theft of ATM

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for a trio of suspects who used a pickup truck to smash through the front glass of a business and steal its ATM.

It happened at about 4:30 in the morning on August 22 at the Fast Stop Convenience Store in the 2700 block of South Broad Street.

Surveillance video shows a white pickup truck slam through the front of the store and into an ATM that was bolted to the ground. After numerous tries, the ATM was no longer anchored to the floor and the thieves carried it to another vehicle, a van, that was waiting at the scene.

The case is similar to another in Jefferson Parish that happened on August 13. Deputies say five men were involved in that case and two have been arrested and confessed.

As part of their investigation, New Orleans police began to canvas the area and found the pickup truck which had been abandoned. They say it had previously been reported stolen.

If you can help solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.