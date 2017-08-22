× NOPD looking for missing N.O. East woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 19-year-old New Orleans East woman.

Jaqueline “Julissa” Aguilera Chavarria was last seen on August 18 in her home in the 7700 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to the NOPD.

When Chavarria’s mother returned home on the morning of August 19, Chavarria was gone, along with some of her clothes.

Attempts to locate Chavarria have been unsuccessful, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jaqueline “Julissa” Aguilera Chavarria is asked to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.