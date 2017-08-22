× NOPD looking for man who robbed Algiers gas station, fled in stolen car

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who robbed a Shell gas station in Algiers last night.

The unidentified man walked into the Shell station at 3054 General De Gaulle Drive around 10:22 p.m. on August 21, according to the NOPD.

The man pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the cashier.

The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the man fled in a car that had been reported stolen, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the pictured individual or reported stolen vehicle is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.