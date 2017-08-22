× NOPD looking for man responsible for violent attack on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who they say attacked someone on Magazine Street.

The assault was caught on surveillance video just after midnight on August 20 in the 4300 block of Magazine, according to the NOPD.

The attacker punched the victim several times in the face and then kicked the victim in the abdomen after the victim fell to the ground.

The victim sustained a broken nose in the attack, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured subject is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.