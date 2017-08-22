× New petition seeks to replace Confederate statues with tributes to Britney Spears

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a new petition out on “change.org” to replace the Confederate statues in New Orleans with statues of Louisiana-born star Britney Spears.

“Not only has Britney proven her talent, but she’s proven her strength of character by not only overcoming a highly publicized mental breakdown, but by continuously working towards improving herself,” the petition reads.

This petition also lists several contributions Britney has made to the state in 2006 by helping raise $585,000 after Hurricane Katrina and by helping flood victims in 2016, donating $250,000 to the relief.

The petition was started by Kassie Thibodeaux of Rayne. So far the petition has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures in support of the pop star. Click HERE for a link to the petition.