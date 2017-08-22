Locally sourced food for a great price at Bourbon House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Bourbon House with our delicious meal.

Chill out with this perfect summer drink called Stay Mellow. It gets its name from Mellow Corn Straight Corn Whiskey, they add in some great honeydew and watermelon puree and top it all off with ginger beer. Sounds like summer in a glass!

Check out Bourbon House's Coolinary Menu:

Lunch Menu

*Not available on Saturday and Sunday*

First Course

choice of

Crab & Cucumber Salad

local blue crab, fresh cucumbers, creamy citrus dressing

½ Dozen Charbroiled Oysters

Gulf oysters, Creole bordelaise butter

Seafood Gumbo

Chef’s seasonal selection of local seafood, dark roux, rice

Second Course

choice of

Seared Gulf Tuna Salad

summer greens, avocado, marinated tomatoes, bourbon vinaigrette

Signature BBQ Shrimp Po-boy

Abita Amber beer, rosemary, garlic, lemon, butter, pommes frites

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Second Course

choice of

Smothered Chicken

popcorn rice, blackened cornbread, chicken cracklin’

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

“peel & eat” Gulf Shrimp, Abita Amber beer, rosemary, garlic, lemon, butter

Crab Stuffed Fish

deviled crab dressing, sauce Creole

Third Course

choice of

Chocolate Raspberry Parfait

almond biscotti

Creole Bourbon Bread Pudding

whipped cream, bourbon cherries & butterscotch

$39