Locally sourced food for a great price at Bourbon House

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Bourbon House with our delicious meal.
Chill out with this perfect summer drink called Stay Mellow. It gets its name from Mellow Corn Straight Corn Whiskey, they add in some great honeydew and watermelon puree and top it all off with ginger beer. Sounds like summer in a glass!
Check out Bourbon House's Coolinary Menu:
Lunch Menu
*Not available on Saturday and Sunday*
First Course
choice of
Crab & Cucumber Salad
local blue crab, fresh cucumbers, creamy citrus dressing
½ Dozen Charbroiled Oysters
Gulf oysters, Creole bordelaise butter
Seafood Gumbo
Chef’s seasonal selection of local seafood, dark roux, rice
Second Course
choice of
Seared Gulf Tuna Salad
summer greens, avocado, marinated tomatoes, bourbon vinaigrette
Signature BBQ Shrimp Po-boy
Abita Amber beer, rosemary, garlic, lemon, butter, pommes frites
$20
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Crab & Cucumber Salad
local blue crab, fresh cucumbers, creamy citrus dressing
½ Dozen Charbroiled Oysters
Gulf oysters, Creole bordelaise butter
Seafood Gumbo
Chef’s seasonal selection of local seafood, dark roux, rice
Second Course
choice of
Smothered Chicken
popcorn rice, blackened cornbread, chicken cracklin’
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
“peel & eat” Gulf Shrimp, Abita Amber beer, rosemary, garlic, lemon, butter
Crab Stuffed Fish
deviled crab dressing, sauce Creole
Third Course
choice of
Chocolate Raspberry Parfait
almond biscotti
Creole Bourbon Bread Pudding
whipped cream, bourbon cherries & butterscotch
$39