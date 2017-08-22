JPSO: Woman dies in Harvey house fire
HARVEY, La. — A Harvey woman died last night after getting trapped inside her home during a house fire.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies responded to a house fire about 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Hampton Street in Harvey.
When first responders arrived, they were unable to enter the home because the fire “was too intense.”
Firefighters found a 47-year-old woman, Dianne Casas, inside the house. She was found in critical condition and taken to West Jefferson Hospital, where she succumbed to her injured about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
An autopsy will be conducted. Foul play is not suspected.
She was alone in the home at the time of the fire.