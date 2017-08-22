JPSO looking for man who stole credit cards in Terrytown, used one in Algiers

GRETNA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole credit cards from a vehicle in Terrytown and then used one in Algiers.

The theft occurred around midnight on August 16 in the 600 block of South Rue Marcel Street in Terrytown, according to the JPSO.

The targeted vehicle was unlocked at the time of the robbery.

The suspect arrived at a gas station in the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive in Algiers on a bicycle around 2:20 a.m.

He entered the store and made unauthorized purchases with the stolen card, according to the JPSO.

The suspect in this incident is 5′ 10″ tall, with a thin build, a thin mustache and a dark complexion.

He was wearing a purple handkerchief on his head, a grey or greenish colored T-shirt, green camouflage pants, and dark shoes with white trim around the soles.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect, or who may have knowledge that would be helpful in this investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Cedric Gray at (504) 364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.