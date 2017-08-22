× Covington man wants new house, vacation after winning $525,000 Louisiana Lottery jackpot

COVINGTON, La. – One lucky Covington man woke up at 3 a.m. last Saturday to find out he had won half a million dollars while he was sleeping.

Forty-six-year-old Todd Tully hit it big in the Louisiana Lottery’s Lotto drawing on August 12, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

“I woke up at 3 a.m. realizing the drawing was over and immediately checked my Lotto tickets,” Tully said. “I woke up everyone in the house! I was surprised, excited and awake… I couldn’t go back to sleep after that!”

Tully bought the sole winning ticket for the game’s $525,000 jackpot at Cigs-N-Things on Highway 59 in Abita Springs.

“I buy Powerball and Lotto tickets every week, at the same place,” he said. “They’ll always talk to you and are really friendly.”

Tully will take home $397,500 after taxes, and the owners of Cigs-N-Things will take home one percent of the Tully’s total win, or $5,250.

And Tully already knows exactly what he’s going to do with his big payday.

“I’m going to pay bills, buy a new house, a new car and maybe go on a vacation!” he said.