Cookin’ with Nino: Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Makes 4 Servings
This recipe provides 93% of your DV for vitamin C and is a great recipe for cutting down carbohydrates. 1 small potato has 29 grams of carbs while 1 cup of cauliflower only has 5 grams.
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into 8 cups of florets
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/3 cup nonfat milk
- 4 teaspoons Rouses olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon Brummel and Brown Yogurt Spread
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Ground pepper to taste
- 1 bunch green onion for garnish
Instructions:
Place florets and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl with 1/4 cup water, cover and microwave on for 3 to 5 minutes
Place the cooked cauliflower and garlic in a food processor. Add milk, 4 teaspoons oil, yogurt spread, salt and pepper and blend until smooth and creamy. Garnish with green onions and serve hot.
Nutrition Facts : 83 Calories; 6 g Fat (1 g Saturated; 4 g Monounsaturated; 1 g Polyunsaturated); 0 mg Cholesterol; 353 mg Sodium; 46 mg Potassium; 6 g Carbohydrates (2 g fiber; 2 g sugar); 3 g Protein
