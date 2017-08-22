× Cookin’ with Nino: Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Makes 4 Servings

This recipe provides 93% of your DV for vitamin C and is a great recipe for cutting down carbohydrates. 1 small potato has 29 grams of carbs while 1 cup of cauliflower only has 5 grams.

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, cut into 8 cups of florets

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup nonfat milk

4 teaspoons Rouses olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon Brummel and Brown Yogurt Spread

1/2 teaspoon salt

Ground pepper to taste

1 bunch green onion for garnish

Instructions:

Place florets and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl with 1/4 cup water, cover and microwave on for 3 to 5 minutes

Place the cooked cauliflower and garlic in a food processor. Add milk, 4 teaspoons oil, yogurt spread, salt and pepper and blend until smooth and creamy. Garnish with green onions and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts : 83 Calories; 6 g Fat (1 g Saturated; 4 g Monounsaturated; 1 g Polyunsaturated); 0 mg Cholesterol; 353 mg Sodium; 46 mg Potassium; 6 g Carbohydrates (2 g fiber; 2 g sugar); 3 g Protein

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.