Bacon Pickle Fries: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Test Kitchen Taylor made a simple recipe that's perfect for game day! Even Tamica didn't mind this combo.
Bacon Pickle Fries
12 pickle spears
12 strips of raw bacon
1/4 c. ranch dressing
Preheat oven to 425°.
Wrap each pickle spear in bacon. Place the bacon-wrapped pickles on a baking sheet, seam side-down.
Bake until the bacon is cooked through and crispy, 12 to 15 minutes, turning halfway if needed.
Serve warm or at room temperature with ranch.