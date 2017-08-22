Bacon Pickle Fries: Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor made a simple recipe that's perfect for game day! Even Tamica didn't mind this combo.

Bacon Pickle Fries

12 pickle spears

12 strips of raw bacon

1/4 c. ranch dressing

Preheat oven to 425°.

Wrap each pickle spear in bacon. Place the bacon-wrapped pickles on a baking sheet, seam side-down.

Bake until the bacon is cooked through and crispy, 12 to 15 minutes, turning halfway if needed.

Serve warm or at room temperature with ranch.