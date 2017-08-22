× 16-year-old arrested after cutting girl with knife her mother handed her

NEW ORLEANS – A 16-year-old girl is behind bars after her mother handed her a knife that she used to cut another girl during a fight.

The 16-year-old got into a fight with an 18-year-old girl on August 20, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 16-year-old then met up with her mother, who took her to look for the 18-year-old.

The mother and daughter pair found the 18-year-old girl around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wales Street and Dorsett Drive, according to the NOPD.

The 16-year-old again got into a fight with the 18-year-old, and at some point, the 16-year-old turned to her mother, who handed her a knife.

The 16-year-old swung the knife at the 18-year-old girl and at a 14-year-old girl, who was also present, slashing the 18-year-old.

The 16-year-old was arrested on the scene and faces charges of aggravated battery by cutting, according to the NOPD.