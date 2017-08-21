VIDEO: Suspect sought in afternoon bank robbery on St. Charles Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The FBI New Orleans Division is looking for a man authorities say robbed a bank on St. Charles Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the suspect, seen in the video above, entered Capital One Bank at 3540 St. Charles about 12:45 p.m. He approached the teller and presented a note demanding money. He fled the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described as an older black male, approximately 5’ 10” - 6’ 00” tall, medium build, brown eyes, with grey and black hair and a goatee.

He wore a lime green short sleeved shirt with blue writing on the front, tan shorts, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association (MOBSA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of this bank robber.