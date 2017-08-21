Veil of secrecy lifted: LSU allows reporters in to practice

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

For the first time this fall, LSU football allowed reporters in to watch a portion of practice, and also take pictures and video.

After practice, new offensive coordinator Matt Canada met with the media. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

When Canada exited his news briefing, he told reporters that he would see them again "after the bowl game."