FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Veil of secrecy lifted: LSU allows reporters in to practice
For the first time this fall, LSU football allowed reporters in to watch a portion of practice, and also take pictures and video.
After practice, new offensive coordinator Matt Canada met with the media. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.
When Canada exited his news briefing, he told reporters that he would see them again "after the bowl game."