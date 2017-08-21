Saints’ A.J Klein stands out in preseason game as defensive leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- If you caught Sunday night's second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, A.J Klein looks like he will be the starter of choice at the linebacker position for the Saints in week one of the regular season. He signed a three-year, $15 million deal on the first day of free agency in 2017, but says that "being a leader on the field" is what makes him stand out at camp.

Give-or-take 10 men are competing for the fluid linebacker position, but Klein looked terrific in Sunday night's game. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker has taken over as the leader he promised to be for the Saints' defense, playing double roles as a strong-side linebacker in base defense and the middle linebacker on passing downs.

As a newbie to New Orleans, he told Meghan Kluth, his least favorite thing so far is the heat.

Klein received some backlash upon signing with the Saints from Panthers fans, calling him a traitor on the internet. "I just tell them this is a business move, it's what's best for me and my family," said Klein. However, don't get it twisted, Klein prefers Drew Brees to Cam Newton already, "No question!," said Klein.

He's already adjusting to the culinary scene in southern Louisiana. "My favorite restaurant so far is Shaya," Klein told Kluth.