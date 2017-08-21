× Pup News: Meet Minerva

Minerva is a 4 to 5-year-old lab mix.

Shelter life was the best this sweet girl had known until she went into a foster home. She came to the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter as a result of a cruelty case and weighed only 20 pounds! Luckily a wonderful foster home stepped up for her. Her foster mom says, “Minerva is a loveable rolypoly. She loves to go for walks. She is a velcro dog and would make the perfect welcoming home party. She would love to make your day by covering you with kisses when you walk through the door after a hard days work! She is kennel trained as well. She can be cat tested upon request. She is house broken (hasn’t had an accident in months!). She also loves all dogs and does very well taking her cues from other dogs and loves to have a playmate to hang around with. She would be great in a family with other dogs as she loves to play! She and her foster brother love to squeeze into her kennel and take turns playing with toys…how civilized! She is the perfect dog for a more laid back family as she has a very calm nature and low energy. She is content just hanging around while you garden, cook or watch TV.”

Minerva is currently in a foster home and not at the shelter. Please email jpasfosterEB@gmail.com if you are interested in a meet and greet.

The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter adoption fee is $67. The adoption fee includes vaccinations, mandatory spay/neuter, heartworm test, and microchip.

Click here for more information about Minerva.

Click here for more information about the JPAS.