Double shooting in Treme leaves man and woman in critical condition

NEW ORLEANS – Two people are in critical condition after a double shooting in Treme last night.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on August 20 in the 600 block of North Galvez Street, according to the NOPD.

A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were found inside an apartment.

Both had been shot in the head, according to the NOPD.

They were brought to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

The double shooting is believed to have been domestic in nature, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about this incident please contact NOPD First District Detective Decynda Chambers at (504) 658-6010.