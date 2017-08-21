× ‘Don’t try this at home’: Slidell PD removes 3-foot alligator from house

SLIDELL, La. — In South Louisiana, calls to law enforcement for help with alligators aren’t all that uncommon.

But when police respond to a gator in a home and find out how that gator got there in the first place, it can be a bit frustrating.

Slidell Police got a call recently about a 3-foot alligator inside of a house. The owners said they needed the alligator gone.

“Naturally, you ask how it got inside of the house …” Slidell Police said.

As it turns out, someone who lives in the house saw it in the road and picked it up so the little reptile wouldn’t get hit by a car.

“Needless to say, the alligator was safely taken back into the wild by Slidell Animal Control and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries,” Slidell PD said. “P.S. Please, don’t try this at home!”