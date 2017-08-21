Creative dishes for Coolinary at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

Posted 6:35 PM, August 21, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse with our delicious meal.

The Steakhouse Old Fashion is a classic drink, to go with a classic steak dinner. What's in it? Bourbon, sugar, orange bitters, Peychaud's bitters, orange wedges and a Luxardo cherry.

Check out DIckie Brennan's Coolinary menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Turtle Soup

Louisiana Crab and Mirliton Slaw Salad

Second Course
choice of

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Steak
heirloom tomatoes, peppery arugula, crispy shallots, basil pesto

6 oz. Filet Mignon
rosemary roasted red potatoes, red wine demi-glace

Third Course
choice of

French Toast Bread Pudding
Irish whiskey sauce

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$39

