Creative dishes for Coolinary at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse with our delicious meal.
The Steakhouse Old Fashion is a classic drink, to go with a classic steak dinner. What's in it? Bourbon, sugar, orange bitters, Peychaud's bitters, orange wedges and a Luxardo cherry.
Check out DIckie Brennan's Coolinary menu:
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Turtle Soup
Louisiana Crab and Mirliton Slaw Salad
Second Course
choice of
Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Steak
heirloom tomatoes, peppery arugula, crispy shallots, basil pesto
6 oz. Filet Mignon
rosemary roasted red potatoes, red wine demi-glace
Third Course
choice of
French Toast Bread Pudding
Irish whiskey sauce
Dark Chocolate Mousse
$39