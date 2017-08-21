Creative dishes for Coolinary at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse with our delicious meal.

The Steakhouse Old Fashion is a classic drink, to go with a classic steak dinner. What's in it? Bourbon, sugar, orange bitters, Peychaud's bitters, orange wedges and a Luxardo cherry.

Check out DIckie Brennan's Coolinary menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Turtle Soup

Louisiana Crab and Mirliton Slaw Salad

Second Course

choice of

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Steak

heirloom tomatoes, peppery arugula, crispy shallots, basil pesto

6 oz. Filet Mignon

rosemary roasted red potatoes, red wine demi-glace

Third Course

choice of

French Toast Bread Pudding

Irish whiskey sauce

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$39