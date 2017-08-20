× New Orleans firefighters battle two-alarm fire on Red Oak Court in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS–The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) received a 9-1-1 call reporting a house on fire in the 3500 block of Red Oak Court in Algiers. Dispatched at 3:06 a.m., the first NOFD Company arrived on the scene of 3501 Red Oak Court at 3:11 a.m. and found a two-story wood framed home fully involved with fire emitting from the roof. A Second Alarm was struck at 3:16 a.m. for more personnel to prevent extension of the fire.

Unfortunately, the home next door, on the right side received heat damage from the fire. Neighbors reported to firefighters that no one was home at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighbors tell WGNO that they think the family who lived in the home was out-of-town. They also mentioned that after seeing this fire that they are going to make it a point to install smoke detectors.