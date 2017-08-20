15th annual Pelicanpalooza was a hit! Hundreds gather to help raise money for Camp Pelican

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie-- Sunday Funday was in full effect, as hundreds gathered for Pelicanpalooza. Pelicanpalooza is an annual event benefiting the Camp Pelican program. This event began in 2003 and has occurred every August. Pelicanpalooza features live music, a live auction, a silent auction, raffles, great food, and a kids’ activity room. It is a full day of fun for the entire family.

"Last year we raised over $40,000 to go towards our summer camp, which helps us make the camp great for our kids," said Father Tony Ricard, Camp Director. "We want these kids to feel like they are just like every other kid who gets to go to overnight camp, even though they have health limitations."

Camp Pelican is a joint venture between the Louisiana Pulmonary Disease Camp, Incorporated and the Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children. It is a week-long overnight resident camp for children with pulmonary disorders-such as but not limited to severe asthma, cystic fibrosis, tracheotomy and ventilator assisted children. These children would not be able to attend regular summer camp programs due to their extensive medical needs.

Registration is open to all children with pulmonary disorders in the state of Louisiana.

Camp is held each year, the first week of June.