Landry-Walker and Edna Karr gear-up to defend state titles in 2017

New Orleans -- 2016 was a year to remember for the Algiers community. They had not one, but two football state champions.

“For us to be able to win the state championship here and then down the street was just unbelievable," said Landry-Walker Head Football Coach, Emanuel Powell. "People are still talking about it up until this day.”

“The community is still excited and we’re starting our first Jamboree together and calling it the Algiers Jamboree of Champions,” said Edna Karr Head Football Coach, Brice Brown.

Coming-off their first state title and a 13 and 2 record, the Charging Bucs expect a strong showing again in 2017.

“The biggest question is: Can you repeat?," Powell said. "I think that we can. This group is a little bit different. We’re missing some of the key ingredients but we’ve got some great kids that are going to step up and play outstanding football for us. The biggest position right now for a question mark is quarterback. I think Ja’quan Dorsey’s doing an outstanding job.”

While Landry-Walker only lost 7 seniors, the Cougars graduated 28 off their undefeated team. They’ve got a lot of spots to fill this fall, but having been to the title game 6 of the last 7 years, it’s more of a reloading mentality than rebuilding.

“We’re real excited about this team because it’s going to be a new-look team," Brown said. "We have Ronnie Jackson. We have Skyler Perry taking over at quarterback, good defense, solid secondary.”

Along the road back to the Superdome, these two teams have their eyes on week 2—where Karr and Landry-Walker go head to head.

“Week 2 is war," Powell said. "That’s what it is. It’s war. It’s war here in Algiers in the jungle.”

“We got the best of them last year and they’re going to give us their best effort again this year," Brown said. "Every year the games are 7 points or less. Playing those types of quality opponents gets you ready for a state championship run.”

“That’s the talk of Algiers—the pride of Algiers," Powell said. "You get to talk for a whole year. Now it’s time to put-up or shut up. We ready.”