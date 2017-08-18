× Two West Bank teens booked for child porn; one accused of sexually abusing juveniles

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two 18-year-olds in Jefferson Parish have been arrested on child pornography charges, and one of the teens is accused of sexually abusing juveniles.

According to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office, Tyler Talazac, 18, of Terrytown, was arrested on 300 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children, one count of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children, 15 counts of production of sexual abuse images/videos of children, four counts of second degree sexual battery, and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the nature of the alleged crimes, investigators will not release any additional information about Talazac’s arrest.

Thinh Nguyen, 18, of Marrero, was arrested on 100 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children. He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Talazac is believed to be a hands-on offender with several victims.

Anyone with information on more victims is advised to call the LBI at 800-256-4506.