The Quarter Horses are on the track at the Fair Grounds

NEW ORLEANS — Quarter Horse racing is underway at the Fair Grounds in Gentilly. Today was opening day.

Organizers say tomorrow would be a great day to take kids to the races since the track will also have weiner dog races..

The fun starts at 3:00.

Quarter Horses from around the country are here to compete for ten days between August 18 to September 9.

Admission starts at just $5 for adults. Kids get in free.

Saturday, there will also be 3 inflatable bounce houses for the kids, a misting tent to help keep everyone cool, and popular food trucks to satisfy appetites.