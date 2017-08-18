× Suspect sought in Kenner meat market robbery

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect caught on tape.

According to KPD, a man walked into Wagner’s Meat at 2100 Airline Drive in Kenner about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (August 15). He walked up to the counter, implied that he had a gun, then robbed the cashier.

He fled in the pictured vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the Kenner Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (504) 712-2252 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Police believe he could have ties to the Lafayette area.