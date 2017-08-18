Six people robbed when armed men burst into home in Desire neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS – Six people were held up at gunpoint yesterday afternoon in a house in the Desire area.
The aggravated burglary occurred just after 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Louisa Street, according to preliminary reports by the NOPD.
Three to four armed men kicked down the front door and demanded money.
A 39-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman were in the home at the time of the robbery along with an 11-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy.
All six were held at gunpoint before the armed men fled on foot, according to the NOPD.
29.951066 -90.071532