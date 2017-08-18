× Red Cross collecting toiletries for deploying La. National Guard troops

NEW ORLEANS – The American Red Cross is collecting toiletries for Louisiana National Guard troops set to deploy overseas.

The Red Cross will collect donations for the troops at three locations – 2640 Canal Street in New Orleans, 4655 Sherwood Commons Boulevard in Baton Rouge, and 300 Ashland Way in Madisonville – from now through August 25.

The troops will begin shipping out over the next few weeks, and they are going to areas where toiletries are in short supply, according to Red Cross spokesman Greg Roques.

“As part of its core mission, the Red Cross helps members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to, the challenges of military service,” Roques said. “Every day, the Red Cross provides 24/7 global emergency communication services and support in military and veteran health care facilities across the country and around the world.”

Donation boxes for full-size products have been set up in the lobbies of the three Red Cross locations.

The Red Cross is collecting full-size shaving gel, disposable razors, liquid soap or shower gel, toothpaste, stick deodorant, foot powder, hand sanitizer, and baby wipes, among other supplies.

All three offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.