NOPD nabs prolific copper thief who hit 6 locations in 9 days

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD caught up to a prolific copper thief who struck six times in nine days.

Forty-six-year-old Lamar Odom confessed to stealing copper from six different locations since August 8 after police picked him up in the 1600 block of North Villere Street on August 17, according to the NOPD.

Odom began his stealing spree when he stole copper from a building in the 1500 block of Basin Street on August 8 before moving on to the 2100 block of Orleans Avenue on August 11, the 3900 block of Canal Street on August 12, the 1500 block of St. Louis Street on August 14, the 1500 block of St. Bernard Avenue on August 16, and the 1400 block of Esplanade Avenue on August 16.

If you have information about any of these incidents please contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6010, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.