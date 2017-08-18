× Missing elderly Mississippi man last seen in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — An 81-year-old man from Diamondhead, Mississippi, is missing, and he was last seen on Metairie Road.

Louisiana State Police is helping the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Biloxi Police Department in locating 81 year old William F. Renfrow, Jr..

Renfrow has light brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 108 pounds. He was last seen on July 26, 2017, in the 1400 block of Metairie Road in Metairie.

Renfrow may be traveling in a white 2017 Ford Escape bearing Louisiana license plate N458540.

Family members say Renfrow suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on Renfrow’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Biloxi (MS) Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana State Police/Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.