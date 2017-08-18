× Man booked for stealing bronze feather off Princess Abita statue on North Shore

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a man for damaging and stealing a portion of the town-owned bronze Princess Abita statue last month.

Andrew Corkern, 20, of Mandeville, was arrested earlier this month for reportedly breaking off the bronze feather portion off the statue, which is located at the Abita Springs Trailhead.

On July 23, a vendor from the Abita Community Market contacted the Sheriff’s Office after he noticed the feather was missing off the town’s statue, which is located behind an iron fence under the historic pavilion at the Trailhead. Following an investigation into the theft, detectives obtained a warrant for Corkern’s arrest on August 3. The investigation also uncovered that Corkern was accompanied by other individuals, some of which are underage, at the time the crime was committed. Corkern was booked for simple criminal damage to property, theft under $750, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.