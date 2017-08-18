× Lafourche Parish police arrest 18-year-old man for rape of child under 13

THIBODAUX, La. – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he forced a child under the age of 13 to have sex with him.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendriontae Johnson on August 17 on charges of first degree rape.

Detectives opened an investigation into Johnson on August 16 after learning of the rape, according to the LPSO.

When he was questioned, Johnson admitted to the rape and was immediately arrested and booked on first degree rape charges.

Johnson’s bond is set at $100,000, according to the LPSO.