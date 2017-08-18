Hollywood South News with Jabari: EXCLUSIVE! Shemar Moore in New Orleans to promote his new show S.W.A.T.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- From General Hospital to Criminal Minds, now Shemar Moore will return to TV.

The revamped TV series S.W.A.T. that aired in the 70's and the movie S.W.A.T. that stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds will have a new look in the Fall on CBS.

Shemar says that the times have updated and so has the show which will include events that are happening today like the racism in America.

In the rebooted series Shemar plays Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. His character takes over the squad of a highly skilled unit after his former boss was killed in the line of duty.

Catch the first season of S.W.A.T. on CBS Thursday, November 2nd 10/9c.

To see more of Shemar's interview CLICK HERE.