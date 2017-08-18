× Cookin’ with Nino: Big Easy Boogaloo Sausage-Stuffed Onion Balls

Big Easy Boogaloo Sausage-Stuffed Onion Balls

Ingredients:

2 yellow onions

1 pack of bacon

1 Lb. Rouses Fresh Green Onion Sausage (removed from casing)

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. Crystal Hot Sauce

1 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 bottle of BBQ sauce

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small mixing bowl, combine BBQ sauce, brown sugar, hot sauce, soy, and Worcestershire sauce and mix completely.

Cut off tops and bottoms of onions and remove exterior skin. Cut onion in half and peel apart, keep the two outer layers for stuffing. Place handful of sausage inside 2 of the onion pieces. Wrap stuffed onion in bacon, using 3 strips per ball. Secure bacon with tooth picks. Place each of the 4 stuffed balls on a cookie sheet and bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and baste with BBQ sauce mixture and return to oven for 5 additional minutes or longer for extra crispiness.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.